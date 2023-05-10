Was Lil Meech Arrested In Gun Arrest Vid?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Meech was arrested with a gun at an airport. Now, the’s an arrest video released to the internet.

Last year, Lil Meech was arrested at the airport and had a gun in his mag with a couple of mags. It made headlines all over the place!

Well, now we have the video and it is interesting. The most interesting thing is that the actor calls himself a minor in the arrest video. He’s young, but definitely a grown man. At the time of the arrest, he was 22, according to googles. Anyway, he is really not feeling getting arrest and messing up his life. He vehemently states that his security guards are to blame and that he’s down with 50 Cent.

He was busted at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport December 13th with a Glock 19 9mm inside his carry-on luggage. YIKES! The gun was not loaded but it did have a 15-round magazine. I do not mean GQ or VIBE either. Even worse, the BMF star did not have a permit to carry the gun