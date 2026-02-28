AllHipHop Teams With XRumble For Artist Show Contest At Chrisean Rock Celebrity Boxing Event

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Rising artists get a rare opportunity during XRumble’s high-profile fight night headlined by Chrisean Rock vs. Zenith Zion this spring.

PHILADELPHIA, PA — AllHipHop is partnering with XRumble Fighting Championships to spotlight emerging artists during one of the most talked-about celebrity boxing events of the year.

The event, promoted by XRumble founder Damon Feldman, will take place at Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and stream live via TrillerTV PPV and the XRumble Celebrity Boxing App. While the fight card is headlined by Chrisean “Holy Hands” Malone vs. Zenith Zion — with co-headlining bouts including Fatimah Mayweather vs. Vicious Venus Marcial — AllHipHop’s focus is squarely on the music stage.

The collaboration introduces a AllHipHop Music Performance Contest, a live competition designed to give rising artists exposure in front of fans, celebrity guests, media outlets and industry insiders.

Artists selected for the showcase will perform throughout fight night, and the winner will receive opportunities to perform at additional XRumble events and celebrity boxing shows throughout the year.

A Real Stage For Emerging Talent

For AllHipHop CEO Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur — who has been expanding the brand into live screenings, talkbacks and culture-driven events across the nation — said the contest fits into a broader mission of building real-world platforms for artists.

“We’ve always believed in creating opportunity, not just coverage,” Creekmur said. “From movie screenings to youth events to our Breeding Ground showcases, we’re about connecting talent with real stages. This XRumble partnership is another way to discover the next voice in Hip-Hop and give them an audience they wouldn’t normally reach.”

The initiative also aligns with AllHipHop’s continued expansion into events, partnerships and other events designed to bridge music, sports and culture.

Event Details

Location: Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino

Promoter: XRumble Fighting Championships (Damon Feldman, Founder & CEO)

Important Dates:

• Fight-Week Press Conference – Thu April 23 • 7PM

• Official Weigh-In – Fri April 24 • 7PM

• Live Broadcast – Sat April 25 • 7PM

• After-Party – Sat April 25 • 11PM

Features:

• Celebrity boxing matches headlined by Chrisean Rock vs. Zenith Zion

• Live music performances throughout the night

• AllHipHop Music Performance Contest + winner announcement

• Celebrity guests in attendance

• Hosted by Josh from YNC

Artists, fighters and performers can apply at XRumble.com.

Hip-Hop Meets The Ring

Celebrity boxing has become a cultural crossover space where music, social media and sports collide. For AllHipHop — a platform with more than two decades documenting Hip-Hop’s evolution — this contest represents a chance to amplify new voices while bringing authentic culture into unconventional spaces.

“This is about energy, creativity and discovery,” Creekmur added. “Hip-Hop has always thrived where worlds collide — and sometimes that’s a boxing ring in Philly.”

Feldman said XRumble is also an unconventional way to entertain using boxing.

He said, “We’re turning everything into XRumble Fighting Championships, which is a new boxing league. XRumble is really an alternative to celebrity boxing. I’m really excited. We signed Chrisean Rock and she’s one of the biggest female internet personalities connected to Hip-Hop.”

AllHipHop’s role in this promotion is limited to media partnership, artist judging participation and editorial coverage. All event operations, artist bookings, contracts, payments, liabilities and performance agreements are solely administered and executed by XRumble Fighting Championships and its affiliates.

By participating, artists, performers and attendees acknowledge that AllHipHop, its owners, employees, partners and affiliates are not parties to any contractual agreements related to the event and shall be held harmless and indemnified from any claims, disputes, damages or legal matters arising from participation in XRumble Fighting Championships events or activities.

For all terms, conditions and participation details, please refer to XRumble Fighting Championships directly at XRumble.com.