Hassan Campbell Drops Insane Claims About Afrika Bambaataa After Death

Afrika Bambaataa’s death hasn’t silenced the controversy, and Hassan Campbell just added fuel to a fire that refuses to go out.

Afrika Bambaataa refuses to rest quietly, because even in death, the storm around his name is picking up new energy. As the Hip-Hop community tries to balance legacy and accountability, the conversation has taken another sharp turn thanks to Hassan Campbell, who just dropped a lengthy and emotional video that is already stirring debate across the culture.

Now, let’s be clear. There are two very real things happening at once. On one side, people are mourning Afrika Bambaataa as a foundational figure in Hip-Hop. On the other, there are long-standing accusations that refuse to fade into the background. Both truths are sitting in the same room, and it is uncomfortable.

Campbell, who has long accused Bambaataa of abuse, did not hold back this time. While much of his story echoes what he’s said before, there were a few eyebrow-raising claims (allegations) that pushed things into new territory. One of the most striking allegations suggests Bambaataa was being extorted for years.

According to Campbell, people allegedly knew about his behavior and used that knowledge as leverage, quietly benefiting while keeping everything under wraps. That’s a serious claim, and for obvious reasons, it remains firmly in rumor territory.

Then things escalated. Campbell suggested there could be “thousands” of victims. For the record, someone rejected that idea. Nevertheless, that number alone is enough to make anybody pause. Historically, multiple accusers have come forward, including Ronald Savage, but thousands introduces a scale that has never been publicly substantiated.

And then came the quote: “Afrika Bambaataa is the Black Jeffrey Epstein.” That comparison is heavy. Whether people agree or reject it, the statement alone ensures this conversation is far from over.

Campbell also added claimed, “Bam created more Bams,” hinting at a possible cycle of abuse. Again, these are allegations, but they speak to a deep fear.

Meanwhile, Bee-Stinger has recently distanced himself from some of the broader narratives, adding yet another layer of complexity. One story does not cancel the other, and that’s where things get murky.

Campbell says this is the “final chapter,” but with a book reportedly on the way, it feels like this story is still being written in real time.

Tell me your thoughts.