Ronald Savage, widely known as the first accuser of Afrika Bambaataa, is now speaking out following the Hip-Hop pioneer’s death.

For Ronald “Bee Stinger” Savage, the death of Afrika Bambaataa hits different.

Savage was the first person to publicly accuse Bambaataa of sexual improprieties with minors. In August 2024, in an interview with AllHipHop, Savage recanted his accusations. He then stated that he had used a fake ID at the time and the pioneer likely believed their encounters were consensual between adults. He later reconnected with Bambaataa and said he found personal closure through their renewed communication.

While acknowledging the complexities surrounding Bambaataa’s legacy, Savage emphasized the importance of recognizing his contributions to Hip-Hop’s foundation in an exclusive statement to AllHipHop. The statement ultimately calls for respect and reflection as the culture processes the loss of one of its most influential and controversial pioneers.

Savage said, “My heart is heavy with sorrow, and I send my deepest, most sincere condolences to his biological family and to our extended family, the Universal Zulu Nation. While we acknowledge the complexities of history, we must honor and respect what he did for the foundation of this culture. Without his vision, the global stage that Hip-Hop stands on today would not exist.”

Savage also reflected on a personal connection that developed later in life, offering a glimpse into a relationship shaped by reconciliation and reflection.

“I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to speak with Bambaataa at the Queen Pepsi tribute at Crotona Park in the Bronx,” Savage continued. “In that moment, I got my closure. It was a spiritual experience that transcended words. From that point forward, Bambaataa and I stayed in constant contact. Those conversations meant the world to me, and I cherish the bond we maintained until his final days.”

In a conversation, he confirmed that he and Bambaataa texted shortly before his death and he was “regular.”

Afrika Bambaataa defined a moment in Hip-Hop culture, where it overtly shifted from gangs in New York City to a phenomenon. Savage wants people to focus on those contributions, not the allegations.

The Hip-Hop Movement is Ronald “Bee Stinger” Savage’s own organization. He joined the Universal Zulu Nation at the age of 14.

As the founder of the Universal Zulu Nation, Bambaataa championed Hip-Hop’s four core elements, DJing, MCing, breaking and graffiti, as tools for unity and expression. His guiding philosophy was “Peace, Love, Unity, and Having Fun.”

His 1982 release “Planet Rock” with the Soulsonic Force remains one of the most influential records in modern music history.