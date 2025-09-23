EXCLUSIVE: Mikey D Says Pregnant Wife Saved MC Serch From Beatdown

Mikey D says MC Serch twisted history, misrepresented Main Source, and now he’s ready to drop a diss track called “F.U.N.” —short for F**k U Now.

Mikey D Talks MC Serch, Main Source and His Next Chapter

Hip-Hop history is full of behind-the-scenes battles, and Mikey D has lived through more than a few. The Queens MC came up the rough way. He battled the likes of LL COOL J and Melle Mel. But, he had a historic turn as part of Main Source. He’s now gearing up to drop new music that blends nostalgia with growth. But he has some unfinished business. Recently, Mikey D has been back in headlines over his issues with MC Serch, a name tied to both classic Hip-Hop and controversy. Serch has been accused by Mikey of twisting history, misrepresenting his name and damaging his reputation in ways that couldn’t be ignored.

In an exclusive interview with AllHipHop, Mikey D breaks down the real story about his issues with Serch, details explosive incidents from the ’90s and explains why he’s ready to unleash “Mikey Destruction” once again. With his new album on the way, a diss track loaded and new energy for the mic, Mikey D is making it clear—the truth always prevails.

Check out an edited Q&A with the full video interview below.

AllHipHop: First off, thanks for joining me. You’ve always been one of the dopest MCs, past and present. How you feeling right now?

Mikey D: I’m good, man. I appreciate you. Back in the day [being the best] meant a little bit more, you know. But today I’m back on that. With this new album, you’re going to hear that nostalgic Mikey D. I’ve been on some mature, almost educational music, but I missed the old me., so I had to unleash some of that.

AllHipHop: I noticed some grumblings online recently, especially around you and MC Serch. What’s really going on there? Somebody I talked to stressed to me “your name is your name.”

Mikey D: Not only did he mispronounce my name, he dragged my reputation along with Main Source. He villainized us, made himself the victim and fabricated a story. None of it matched up. Serch is somebody people listen to, so when he twists history, it hurts my name. Folks were even asking if I was running some Death Row-type situation. That’s crazy.

AllHipHop: For those who don’t know, what incident are we talking about?

Mikey D: This goes back to when I joined Main Source. Large Professor had gone solo, and we still owed Wild Pitch Records another album. At the time, Serch was vice president of marketing there.

When I first got down, Serch pulled me into his office. He said, “I don’t trust those guys [Main Source], I don’t trust their manager. You’re my man, so I’ll hook you up with the same lawyer I got Large Pro with.” Then he said, “If this conversation leaves this office, I’m going to deny everything. And remember, Mikey, I know people.”

“Serch told me, ‘If this conversation leaves this office, I’m going to deny everything. And remember, Mikey, I know people.’ I took that as a threat.”

I took that as a straight threat. I let it slide because I didn’t want to mess up the opportunity, but I never forgot it.

AllHipHop: And then things spilled over?

Mikey D: Yeah. There were situations in California. We were supposed to perform two songs on Soul Train. We only got to do one because Serch was sticking Nas and Main Source stickers on audience members during the taping. Don Cornelius wasn’t having it.

“Don Cornelius was not happy when Serch started sticking Nas and Main Source stickers on the Soul Train dancers.”

He also twisted up stories about a club incident. He claims he was in the car scared with some program director, but I was standing next to the dude with the shotgun. Redman was with me that night. We dipped out because it got real. Serch wasn’t even in the mix like that.

And then there was the Wild Pitch press conference. He tells this story about guns being pulled, women crying, all that. None of that happened. What did happen was I had my Twin Towers [his massive security-like homeboys] with me, and yeah, we kicked his office door down after all that slick talk.

He was so shook he literally tried to climb over a sheetrock divider near the window. His pregnant wife was there, and out of respect for her, I stopped it right then.

“If anything, Serch needs to thank his pregnant wife that day—she saved him from the beatdown.”

AllHipHop: That’s a wild visual. So for you, this was about correcting the record?

Mikey D: Exactly. I gave him 48 hours to make it right. I even apologized to him on Instagram years back for my ignorance in those days. I have a heart. But he cut me deep by twisting my history. People from our era knew not to say my name lightly. He crossed a line with lies, and I can’t let that stand.

AllHipHop: So what’s the next move?

Mikey D: The bars are coming. I’m dropping a track called “F.U.N.” That stands for “F##k U Now.” I’m about to “Serch” and destroy.

This isn’t clout chasing, this is just me being me. Truth always prevails. And here’s the kicker: Serch actually reunited me with K-Cut through this. So you’re about to hear Main Source 2.0.

AllHipHop: When will we hear this record and your album?

Mikey D: The album’s done. It’ll drop in November for Hip-Hop History Month—vinyl, CDs, MP3s, the whole thing. I got two singles out now: “Legends Don’t Die” and “Keep Them Shook.” But that Serch joint? By the end of this week it’s game over.

AllHipHop: Final word for Serch?

Mikey D: It’s all love. I don’t wish him harm. I just wish he cleared my name like a man. But since he didn’t, now I’m going to do what I do. This is Hip-Hop.

“You can kill your ops without guns. You can kill your ops with truth and bars.”

That’s what I’m about to do.