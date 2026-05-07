Armani White Flips Mannie Fresh Into A Summer Anthem With “PRESS.”

Armani White turned a Mannie Fresh staple into a booming summertime soundtrack as the Philadelphia rapper preps his new single “PRESS.” on Friday with viral momentum already behind it.

Built around a flip of “Real Big,” the track leans hard into early 2000s mixtape energy with loud bass, chant-ready hooks and the kind of bounce designed for parties, gyms and warm-weather playlists. The release arrives as Armani White begins what he describes as a new chapter following last year’s album There’s a Ghost in My House.

“PRESS.” has already found traction online before its official rollout, generating millions of views across TikTok as users latched onto the song’s dance challenge and high-octane production. Armani has also been feeding the momentum in person, popping up alongside supporters and joining in on the viral craze himself.

The release signals a return to the playful, explosive style that first helped push the rapper into national attention. Armani broke through with songs like BILLIE EILISH. and later kept the pressure on through collaborations including GOATED.featuring Denzel Curry and SILVER TOOTH. alongside A$AP Ferg.

The Philadelphia artist has steadily expanded his reach over the last several years, building a fanbase that stretches well beyond Hip-Hop circles. According to release materials, Armani has amassed more than half a billion streams worldwide while maintaining roughly 4 million monthly Spotify listeners.

His reputation has also grown through live performances that borrow heavily from the theatrical energy of James Brown. Armani’s stage presence has landed him on tours with artists including T-Pain, Jessie Reyez, Vince Staples and James Blake. Festival appearances at Coachella, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits Music Festival further elevated his profile.

Now, with temperatures climbing and TikTok already moving to the rhythm of “PRESS.”, Armani White appears ready to make another serious run at the soundtrack of the season.