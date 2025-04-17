RMG PRODUCTIONS LLC Debuts with LilCadiPGE’s ‘Long Distance’ Official Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

RMG PRODUCTIONS, founded by Ray McNeal in New York City, launches with a bold vision—fusing hip hop culture and cinematic storytelling. Rooted in McNeal’s deep passion for film and the streets that shaped him, the production company debuts with “Long Distance” by LilCadiPGE, a rising artist with ties to Nipsey Hussle’s legacy.

RMG PRODUCTIONS, LLC has officially arrived on the hip hop scene with its first-ever music video release, marking a bold entrance for the newly founded production company based in New York City. Founded by Ray McNeal, RMG PRODUCTIONS sets out to craft visually compelling narratives that elevate both music and artist.

Nestled in the heart of NYC, RMG PRODUCTIONS was born from Ray McNeal’s lifelong passion for both film and the culture of hip hop. “I wanted to build a production house that speaks the language of the streets while pushing creative boundaries,” McNeal explains.

A cornerstone of RMG’s launch is LilCadiPGE’s significant early career highlight: his freestyle on Nipsey Hussle’s 2014 mixtape Mail Box Money track “Status Symbol.” Although LilCadiPGE didn’t record the track in a formal session, his raw freestyle left an indelible mark on listeners and cemented his connection to Hussle’s legacy.

On April 13, 2025, RMG PRODUCTIONS premiered its inaugural video, “Long Distance,” featuring LilCadiPGE—an artist hailing from the Crenshaw District of Los Angeles. Shot on location across Los Angeles, the video captures themes of love, loyalty and success. Director Blu worked closely with LilCadiPGE on every detail of the production, ensuring that each scene authentically represents the artist’s vision.

Collaboration between artist and director was seamless. LilCadiPGE praises Blu’s attention to detail: “Working with Blu, we dialed in every shot and moment. He understood my vibe and brought it to life on screen.” This synergy has laid the groundwork for a partnership that promises more releases, bold ideas, and a lasting impact on the hip hop community.

To experience RMG’s debut work, visit their YouTube channel at @RMGPRODUCTIONSLLC. For behind‑the‑scenes insights, production updates, and a glimpse of Ray McNeal’s creative world, follow @raymcnealgroup on Instagram. And make sure to connect with LilCadiPGE himself at @lilcadipge for all upcoming drops and exclusive content.

As RMG PRODUCTIONS, LLC ushers in its first major project, the company is already in development on several new videos and collaborations. With its roots firmly planted in hip hop heritage and its sights set on innovative storytelling, RMG is poised to become a defining force in music video production—one frame at a time.

Photographer of this photo: Ben Frank

Instagram: @benjamn.frank