The Industry Has Been Warned: Tracey Lee Goes All Out On “The Pivot”

Veteran MC Tracey Lee pulls no punches on his latest song, “The Pivot.” The song is a fiery collaboration with producer The Mighty O. This hard-hitting track is a masterclass in raw Hip-Hop, which at times can be in short supply. Beats meet razor-sharp bars and Lee braces for a comeback.
Lee, a lawyer and graduate of Howard University, uses the mic like a weapon. He fights against industry politics, the Trump administration, and issues plaguing our communities. Speaking truth to power is alive and well.