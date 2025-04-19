The Industry Has Been Warned: Tracey Lee Goes All Out On “The Pivot”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Listen to Tracey Lee go off on everybody,

Veteran MC Tracey Lee pulls no punches on his latest song, “The Pivot.” The song is a fiery collaboration with producer The Mighty O. This hard-hitting track is a masterclass in raw Hip-Hop, which at times can be in short supply. Beats meet razor-sharp bars and Lee braces for a comeback.

Lee, a lawyer and graduate of Howard University, uses the mic like a weapon. He fights against industry politics, the Trump administration, and issues plaguing our communities. Speaking truth to power is alive and well.