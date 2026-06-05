West Memphis Artist Heata Boom Announces New Single “Wealthy” Releasing June 12

Independent recording artist Heata Boom is set to release his new single, “Wealthy,” on June 12 across all major streaming platforms.

Independent recording artist Heata Boom is preparing to release his highly anticipated new single, “Wealthy,” on June 12 across all major streaming platforms.

Known for delivering authentic stories of perseverance, ambition, and success, Heata Boom’s latest release reflects the mindset of overcoming obstacles and building a legacy through determination and hard work.

Beyond music, Heata Boom is also an accomplished author. His book, Hood Trophy, is currently available on Amazon and tells a powerful story inspired by real-life experiences and the journey from struggle to success.

Heata Boom has also expanded his reach through collaborations, including a song featuring renowned hip-hop artist Boosie Badazz, which is available on YouTube.

“With ‘Wealthy,’ I wanted to create something that motivates people to keep pushing no matter where they come from,” says Heata Boom. “It’s bigger than money—it’s about growth, ownership, and creating opportunities.”

The release of “Wealthy” marks another milestone in Heata Boom’s growing career as he continues building his brand through music, literature, entrepreneurship, and community engagement throughout the Mid-South region.

Fans can follow Heata Boom at heataboom.net and connect through Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube. Additional music and updates are available through his official fan link.

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/realheataboom?igsh=MTN3OTFzbzM5YnZqNw==

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/share/1NSxKrT911/?mibextid=wwXIfr

YouTube

https://youtube.com/@heataboom706?feature=shared

TikTok

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTBUARoVM

Boosie Badazz, heataboom skg

Email he*******@***il.com

Website heataboom.net

https://fans.link/BIGBOOM?utm_source=ig&utm_medium=social&utm_content=link_in_bio&fbclid=PAZnRzaASPDglleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBzcnRjBmFwcF9pZA8xMjQwMjQ1NzQyODc0MTQAAafHqMBRIs2-KAkn7yQJ3mv6YpuNQrWbSoPULkxRFykmvG1OMauUNMQydbiqCg_aem_h5V13ZLXrMECDImby__Wwg

Release Information

Artist: Heata Boom

Heata Boom Single: Wealthy

Wealthy Release Date: June 12

June 12 Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Heata Boom

Phone: (901) 654-5760