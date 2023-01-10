21 Savage To Headline Rob Gronkowski’s Gronk Beach Event During Super Bowl LVII Weekend

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The retired NFL star recruited the chart-topping rapper to perform.

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski’s latest Gronk Beach festival will take place on Saturday, February 11 in Arizona. Gronkowski tapped Grammy-winning recording artist 21 Savage as the headliner.

Scottsdale’s The Talking Stick Resort hosts Gronk Beach 2023 presented by The Beast Unleashed. Gronk Beach kicks off the day before Super Bowl LVII. The Big Game is scheduled for February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

21 Savage’s involvement with Rob Gronkowski’s beach-themed day party comes after the 30-year-old rapper dropped Her Loss studio LP with Drake in 2022. Her Loss debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with 404,000 first-week units.

In addition to 21 Savage appearing at Gronk Beach, this year’s extravaganza will also feature a co-headlining performance by Diplo. The deejay/music producer has won three Grammy Awards. Diplo’s self-titled album came out in March 2022.

Rob Gronkowski: Guests Can Expect Great Performances By Some Of My Favorite Acts

“You may not see me on the field this year but there’s one thing I’m not retiring from and that’s having a great time! You’ll get what you expect from me (and more) at Gronk Beach – great music, flowing drinks, lots of dancing, and basically the most exciting event of the weekend outside of the Big Game itself,” states Rob Gronkowski.

The former New England Patriots player adds, “Thanks to my partner Monster Energy and The Beast Unleashed, guests can expect great performances by some of my favorite acts including my pals Diplo, 21 Savage and more to be announced soon.”

Previous Gronk Beach parties coincided with 2020’s Super Bowl LIV in Miami and 2022’s Super Bowl LVI in Las Vegas. Rick Ross, The Chainsmokers, Bill Belichick, Lizzo, Julian Edelman, Nate Diaz, and other celebrities attended the event in past years.

Tickets and VIP tables for Rob Gronkowski’s Gronk Beach 2023 will be available via presale on Thursday, January 12 beginning at 10 am MT at gronkbeach.com. In addition to seeing 21 Savage and Diplo, all tickets include a six-hour open bar, complimentary bites, and the chance to try Monster Energy’s new The Beast Unleashed beverage.