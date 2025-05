Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent honed in on one of the male escorts shown in the federal trial, allegedly hired by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

50 Cent wasted no time clowning Diddy on Monday (May 19) after prosecutors dropped a binder of headshots showing 13 male escorts allegedly involved in the mogul’s so-called “freak-off” sex parties—one of whom the G-Unit mogul claims was a convicted killer.

“Where the f### are the women,” 50 wrote on Instagram, posting the images of the men reportedly hired for the sessions that Cassie Ventura testified about in court.

The binder, submitted as evidence in Diddy’s ongoing legal battles, included names like Ash, Tommy, Jake, Greg and Jonathan. Cassie identified the men in court, stating she was responsible for arranging the encounters per Diddy’s instructions.

She also confirmed she had sex with all the men pictured and said they were paid using Combs’ money.

50 Cent Targets Diddy “Freak-Off” Escort “Ash”

But 50 wasn’t done. He zoomed in on one escort in particular, Ash, claiming he was a former reality TV star, Ash Armand, posting a screenshot of a news article about his alleged criminal past.

“This s### is a movie,” he captioned the post. “One of the sex workers caught a body.”

Ash Armand, born Akshaya Kubiak, is a former reality TV personality best known for his role on Showtime’s Gigolos from 2012 to 2016. On the show, he was portrayed as the “zen master” of the group, promoting tantric sex and a wellness lifestyle.

In July 2020, Armand was arrested in Las Vegas for the brutal killing of his girlfriend, Herleen Dulai. He later pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and mayhem in 2021.

According to court records, Armand claimed he blacked out after Dulai allegedly attacked him while they were both under the influence of psychedelic mushrooms. Dulai died from blunt force trauma and strangulation.

He was sentenced to 8 to 20 years in prison and is currently serving time. His case is revisited in the Paramount+ docuseries Sin City Gigolo, which debuted in March 2025 and features interviews with his family and former castmates.

50 Cent also continued poking fun at the reports that people were being paid $20 an hour to wear “Free Diddy” shirts outside the courthouse.

He posted an AI-generated image of himself in one of the shirts.

“Ok now where do I send my $20 invoice guys,” he joked. “A deals a deal. If you want I can be there tomorrow from 3 to 4 OK!”