50 Cent Not Replacing Diddy As Cîroc Brand Ambassador

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ mounting legal troubles have led to the Hip-Hop mogul severing ties with several businesses. A report claimed 50 Cent would become the new face of Cîroc following a federal raid of Diddy’s Miami and Los Angeles homes.

MediaTakeOut claimed an unnamed “high-level” executive confirmed 50 Cent would become the brand ambassador for Cîroc. 50 even played into the rumors on social media.

“Good morning people start the day off with positive energy, and make what your heart desires happen,” 50 tweeted on Monday (April 1). The longtime Diddy rival included a screenshot of the MediaTakeOut headline about Cîroc.

Good morning people start the day off with positive energy, and make what your heart desires happen. QGTM 💰https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/jtzExJiWZi — 50cent (@50cent) April 3, 2024

According to TMZ, a Cîroc source disputes 50 Cent will be Diddy’s new replacement for the Diageo-owned alcoholic company. In addition, someone connected to 50 insisted the G-Unit boss remains focused on Sire Spirits.

Diddy partnered with Diageo in a shared venture to promote and market Cîroc in 2007. The two sides eventually got embroiled in a lawsuit over alleged racial discrimination and contract breaches.

“Sean Combs and Diageo have now agreed to resolve all disputes between them,” read a joint statement from both parties. “Mr. Combs has withdrawn all of his allegations about Diageo and will voluntarily dismiss his lawsuits against Diageo with prejudice.”