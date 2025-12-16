50 Cent, Maino Trash Each Other Over Diddy Documentary

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent turned up the volume on the backlash surrounding his Diddy documentary by launching a digital assault on Jim Jones and Maino after they trashed the project on their podcast.

The G-Unit boss clapped back after Jones accused him of using Sean Combs: The Reckoning to smear the Bad Boy mogul’s reputation. On the “Let’s Rap About It” podcast, Jones dismissed the documentary’s intentions and called out 50’s motives.

“You don’t want nobody doing a documentary trying to make your whole character look weak,” he said. “It’s really not a documentary; it’s more like a mockumentary.”

That critique didn’t sit well with 50 Cent, who fired back on Instagram with a barrage of personal jabs.

“I understand Diddy was your hero, stay down with him,” he wrote. “I don’t care if you let him play with ya butt, then act like you don’t remember.”

The Queens rapper didn’t stop there. He posted images of Jones posing with celebrities like JAY-Z, Pusha T and Gervonta Davis, alongside headlines about Jones’ alleged financial issues. Then he widened the scope, accusing the entire podcast crew of dodging rent payments.

“These guys are squatters,” 50 said, claiming the hosts owe $250,000 in back rent. “These bums are trying to win best dressed award and can’t pay their bills.”

Maino responded with a mocking image of 50 Cent edited to look like a woman.

“Meet Killer Curly Ladies & Gentlemen…He Helped Me Get My Record Deal Before So Imma Always Be Grateful, So It’s Gone Hurt Me To Drag This N*gga To Hell!” he captioned the post.

Maino didn’t hold back in the caption either. “F### Is The Problem Curtis? What Has Your G Unit G- String In a Bunch N*gga? Is It The B#### Or The Diabetes? But Let’s Rap About It!!!”

The feud traces back to long-standing friction between 50 Cent and Jim Jones, which resurfaced earlier this year. On Cam’ron’s “Talk With Flee” show, 50 Cent admitted to manipulating Jones during his beef with Cam’ron in the late 2000s.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning has stirred up controversy since its release, exploring serious allegations against Diddy, including abuse, manipulation and conspiracy theories tied to the deaths of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G.

The documentary, released on December 2, continues to fuel online clashes and industry tension following its 2024 premiere.