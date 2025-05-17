50 Cent Offers Legal Advice To Diddy After Cassie Ventura Testimony

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

50 Cent ripped into Diddy after Cassie’s testimony in court and mocked the music mogul for rejecting a plea deal before jury selection.

50 Cent wasted no time weighing in on Sean “Diddy” Combs and the explosive testimony from singer Cassie, calling out the embattled mogul after courtroom proceedings in the disgraced mogul’s sex trafficking case.

“After listening to today’s testimony, I think the diddler should have took the plea offer,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. “The s**t they are saying is beyond me, so what do ya think?”

The G-Unit founder’s post came after Cassie’s cross-examination, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing legal battle.

Combs reportedly declined a plea deal that would have reduced his sentence ahead of jury selection.

This isn’t the first time 50 Cent has taken aim at his longtime rival. Just last week, he posted a digitally altered image of himself as a juror in the trial, joking, “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs jury selection for trial is finally complete.”

He added, “I’m not sure if this is fair but don’t worry, be happy!”

Diddy’s trial continues next week. Dawn Richard and Cassie’s mother are due on the stand.

50 Cent has long wielded his sharp wit to lampoon Diddy.

In 2006, he released the diss track “The Bomb,” insinuating Diddy’s knowledge of The Notorious B.I.G.’s murder—a claim Diddy has consistently denied.

Their feud intensified over competing vodka brands, with 50 Cent deriding Diddy’s Ciroc as inferior to his own Effen Vodka, suggesting it led to headaches due to its grape base.

In a 2018 interview, 50 Cent recounted an uncomfortable encounter where Diddy offered to take him shopping, a gesture he found inappropriate.

More recently, amid Diddy’s legal troubles, 50 Cent mocked the discovery of over 1,000 bottles of baby oil in Diddy’s homes.

Most recently, he posted AI-generated images of Diddy in a baby oil-filled pool and another image of a fountain statue to mock the disgraced mogul.