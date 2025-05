Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent clowned Fabolous and Jadakiss over a resurfaced clip of Diddy’s infamous viral Drink Champs appearance.

50 Cent took a jab at Fabolous and Jadakiss, reposting a resurfaced clip from a wild 2017 episode of Drink Champs featuring Sean “Diddy” Combs, using the moment to mock their awkward reactions during the now-viral interview.

The clip, which has been making the rounds again amid Diddy’s ongoing legal troubles, shows the Bad Boy mogul making several eyebrow-raising comments, including calling host N.O.R.E. “daddy” and saying, “I like when you scrambling and scraping.”

Things got even more uncomfortable when Diddy turned to Fabolous and asked, “Did you miss me?” before pressing him, “Why won’t you party with me for your birthday?”

50 Cent shared the clip on Instagram on Tuesday night (May 20) while mocking Fab and Jada.

“See how they was all acting like everything normal because they looked up to Diddy,” he wrote. “I was saying this [ninja] ‘s a fruit pop so I’m a hater. SMH”

The Queens rapper, known for his relentless trolling, has a long-standing history of mocking Diddy, which has only intensified since the music mogul’s legal issues became public in 2024 and 2025.

Diddy has been under heavy scrutiny, from lawsuits to a criminal trial, and 50 has used nearly every opportunity to pile on.

Earlier this week, 50 also ridiculed reports that people were being paid $20 an hour to wear “Free Diddy” shirts outside the courthouse. He even posted AI-generated images of himself wearing one of the shirts, continuing his online campaign of ridicule.