50 Cent Turns Trolling Diddy Into A Business With DoorDash Commercial

50 Cent landed a DoorDash deal by turning his reputation for trolling into a business asset for its Super Bowl commercial campaign.

50 Cent just proved trolling can pay the bills.

The Queens rapper scored a major DoorDash partnership for their Super Bowl campaign. He’s turning years of online beef into actual business.

DoorDash picked 50 for their “Big Beef” commercial because he’s the king of Hip-Hop feuds. The company wanted someone who could sell their food delivery angle with real street credibility.

They got exactly that.

The 40-second spot shows 50 pulling items from a DoorDash bag. Each one references his famous beefs. He grabs an ABC book and jokes about Floyd Mayweather not being able to read.

Then comes cheese “Puffs” for Diddy. A clock represents Ja Rule’s “Always On Time” track.

“It’s come to my attention that everyone is calling me a troll,” 50 says in the ad. “First of all, I’m flattered, but I’m done with all that.”

Then the screen cuts to “50 Cent Would” as he keeps pulling beef references from the bag.

The most clever dig comes with a bottle of Branson Cognac. 50 says it’s aged “4 years, 50 months” – a direct reference to Diddy’s recent prison sentence.

That level of detail shows DoorDash did its homework on Hip-Hop drama. 50 told the company he wanted the campaign to feel authentic.

“I’ve always been about keeping it real, so when DoorDash approached me about a social campaign around beef, it felt authentic from the start,” he said in a statement.

This deal proves 50’s business instincts. He’s not just throwing random insults anymore. He’s packaging his trolling reputation into corporate partnerships.

DoorDash confirmed the campaign will run through Super Bowl Sunday. They’re betting 50’s personality will drive app downloads and food orders.

Based on early social media reaction, that bet looks smart.