6ix9ine Unleashes Diss Track Against Young Thug over Snitching Allegations

6ix9ine torched Young Thug with a diss track after calling him out on Instagram over snitching accusations.

6ix9ine dropped a preview of a new track on September 9, using it to air out Young Thug over the whole “rat” situation.

The rainbow-haired rapper teased a snippet on Instagram and the bars were straight-up aimed at Thugger, calling out what he sees as some serious hypocrisy.

The timing is not random.

6ix9ine’s cooking up an album and chose to set it off with a jab at one of the most talked-about names in Hip-Hop. This all circles back to Young Thug’s track “Closing Arguments,” where he pointed fingers at other rappers for snitching.

The problem is Young Thug is dealing with the fallout of leaked interrogation audio where Thug allegedly gave up info on Peewee Roscoe in connection to a 2015 shooting targeting Lil Wayne’s tour bus.

Thug tried to clean it up later, saying he wasn’t cooperating and that the audio was taken out of context. Still, the internet ran with it and people started calling him out for doing the exact thing he criticized Gunna for.

The whole snitch convo has been dogging 6ix9ine since he testified in federal court and helped convict several Nine Trey gang members.

That decision branded him a snitch for life, although it resulted in a shorter prison sentence and early release.

So when Thug started pointing fingers, 6ix9ine was ready. The new track is his way of flipping the narrative and reminding everyone that snitching isn’t a one-way street.

Meanwhile, Thug’s still knee-deep in the YSL RICO mess and trying to manage the fallout from jail phone calls, where he was caught trash-talking other rappers, such as Future and GloRilla.

He has issued public apologies, including one to his girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist, for cheating and another to GloRilla for insulting her looks, blaming it on stress.

Thug posted on X, “I’m sorry. I’m moving forward with my life. Thank God for what’s next.”

But 6ix9ine clearly isn’t letting him walk away that easily.