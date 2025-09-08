Young Thug Pleads For Forgiveness Following Viral Phone Call Controversy

Young Thug took to social media Sunday (September 7) to publicly apologize after a string of leaked jailhouse phone calls triggered backlash over cheating, insults and snitching claims.
“To everyone involved in this situation I’m sorry this is happening,” he tweeted. “I hope u guys can forgive me, I’m moving forward with my life -THANK U GOD.”
He followed up with a second post that simply read, “Flaws and all.”
The apology came after several audio clips surfaced online, allegedly recorded during Thug’s time behind bars. In the recordings, he was heard making critical remarks about other rappers, including a jab at GloRilla, whose appearance he mocked. He later apologized directly to her.
The drama didn’t stop there. In another leaked call, Thug admitted to cheating on his longtime girlfriend Mariah The Scientist, prompting a heartfelt plea for forgiveness.
“My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through,” he tweeted. “U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything, and I will do anything to make this work… Please give her peace.”
Despite the apology, it appears the damage was done. Thug later tweeted, “Chapter ended,” suggesting Mariah may have walked away from the relationship.
Young Thug Talks To Mystery Woman About Having Kids In Leaked Audio
In a separate leaked call, Thug was also heard discussing plans to have children with another woman, further fueling speculation about his personal life unraveling.
The apology spree followed a recent interview where Thug denied cooperating with authorities in the 2015 Lil Wayne tour bus shooting case involving YSL affiliate Peewee Roscoe. He rejected the snitching label outright.