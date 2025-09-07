Young Thug Breaks Down, Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist Over Cheating Scandal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug admitted to cheating on Mariah The Scientist in a leaked jail phone call, adding more tension to their high-profile relationship.

Young Thug got caught slippin’ again and this time it might cost him his girl.

A leaked jailhouse call just hit the net where Thug flat-out admits he cheated on Mariah the Scientist the day before he got locked up on those RICO charges.

In the audio clip, Thug is casually talking about a woman who snapped pics inside his Atlanta condo. When Mariah confronted him about it, he tried to play it off—until he fessed up.

“She like, man, girls posted in your condo?” Thug recalled on the call.

Mariah’s been holding him down since his 2022 arrest, even calling their relationship “solidified” and saying she’s ride-or-die through the courtroom drama.

However, this new leak might be pushing it too far and Thug knows it, as he took to X.com to apologize.

My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through. U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl… — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) September 7, 2025

He tweeted, “My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through. U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything, and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is, and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace.”

Thug and Mariah linked up back in late 2021 after teaming up on music, and things seemed solid even after his arrest. She stood by him, talked about marriage, and even said she was willing to wait it out.

Now with this new audio out there, it’s looking shaky.

The latest audio is one in a long line of jailhouse convos that keep leaking. Thug’s been caught talking about everybody in Atlanta—from Future and Lil Baby to calling out Gunna as a “rat” and throwing shade at his own YSL crew.