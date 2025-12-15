8Ball Dropped A Memphis Coffee Capsule That Sold Like A Street Classic

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

8Ball’s move from the mic to the roast turned a Memphis born coffee drop into a tightly held collectible tied to culture ownership and place.

Rapper 8Ball has launched an 800 bundle coffee collaboration in Memphis with Cxffeeblack, a business power move to fuse Hip-Hop culture with community.

The limited release, billed as 8Ball Brand Coffee, was produced in a run of 800 bundles that come in collector style packaging and include a branded shirt plus an autographed coffee bag and an autographed mug.

The bundles are officially on sale through the brand’s official website, turning a familiar holiday shopping window into a fast moving drop tied to a Memphis name with decades of music history behind it.

The partnership links 8Ball, one half of the legendary duo 8Ball and MJG, with Cxffeeblack, a Memphis-based coffee company. Cxffeeblack has positioned itself around culture, education and ownership.

Cxffeeblack has also drawn wider attention for efforts to connect coffee’s origins to the present day specialty market while supporting Black baristas and entrepreneurs through programming that includes the Anti-Gentrification Cxffee Club, the Black Barista Exchange Program and a Specialist in Training track.

The move arrives as Cxffeeblack expands its footprint in the city with a new flagship cafe in Mitchell Heights, part of a longer push by the company to keep community at the center of its growth story, according to the Daily Memphian.

For more, go to 8ballbrandcoffees.com.