A$AP Rocky wants to swap his dad bod for a tux and a license to kill as he eyes the role of the first Black James Bond.

The Harlem-born rapper and style icon floated the idea during a new interview with Variety.

“I think I need to be the new Black James Bond,” he mused. “Like, why not?”

However, the soon-to-be father of three has just one obstacle to overcome first.

“If we hit the gym, I’m a be aight,” he added. “Right now I’m in dad mode; you’re gonna have to give me a couple months.”

Rocky, who shares two children with Rihanna, isn’t just dreaming about espionage roles—he’s already diving into action.

In Spike Lee’s upcoming thriller Highest 2 Lowest, Rocky stars alongside Denzel Washington as Yung Felon, the son of Washington’s character.

The film, a modern spin on Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low, hits theaters August 22, 2025, and streams on Apple TV+ starting September 5.

Reflecting on his performance, Rocky said, “I was on my Black Tom Cruise s###.”

He’s not limiting himself to just one genre either. “I’m down for whatever,” he said, signaling a broader interest in film.

Though best known for his music, Rocky’s acting résumé includes cameos in Zoolander 2 and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, as well as appearances in documentaries like A Man Named Scott and Amazon Music Live.

A$AP Rocky Says “I Was Born For This”

His latest role marks a major step forward. “Nah, I was born for this,” he said of acting opposite Washington.

“I’m not gonna waste nobody’s time,” Rocky insisted. “This is what I do – this is the same approach you would take to making an album or to directing or designing anything: You’ve got to give it your all.”

Director Spike Lee had high praise for Rocky’s performance. “A$AP, man, he fire. I mean, there’s some scenes with him and D where he’s not backing up. He’s like, ‘I’m here too!’ Very, very happy with the way the film turned out and looking forward to sharing it with the world.”

Highest 2 Lowest premieres in theaters on August 22, 2025.