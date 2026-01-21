Angel Reese Lands Netflix Role As Trainer Barbie In Hit Series

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Angel Reese joins Netflix’s “The Hunting Wives” as Trainer Barbie while critics question her basketball focus.

Angel Reese just scored her biggest acting role yet. The Chicago Sky forward landed a co-starring spot as Trainer Barbie in Netflix’s#### drama The Hunting Wives Season 2.

Netflix dropped the news on social media. The character’s name plays off Reese’s basketball nicknames, Bayou Barbie and Chi Barbie, and she’s joining a cast that already includes Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, and new Season 2 additions John Stamos and Kim Matula.

The Hunting Wives became a breakout hit for Netflix after premiering in July 2025. The drama follows Sophie, played by Snow, who moves to East Texas and joins an elite social circle called the “Hunting Wives.”

The group conceals dangerous secrets beneath their wealthy facade.

Season 2’s logline teases more drama: “Sophie and Margo are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?”

The series is based on May Cobb’s bestselling novel and created by Rebecca Cutter. Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment produce the show. Netflix acquired the first season before release from Starz

This marks Reese’s second major acting project in recent months.

She’s also voicing Propp, a polar bear roarball player, in Stephen Curry’s animated film GOAT, which drops on February 13. The movie also features WNBA star A’ja Wilson.

Reese shared her excitement on X, simply tweeting “Trainer Barbie” with fire emojis. The 23-year-old has been building her entertainment portfolio while maintaining her basketball career.

She hosts the Unapologetically Angel podcast and has partnerships with Reebok, makeup brands, and fashion companies. But critics aren’t buying her multi-platform approach.

Some basketball fans claim she’s spreading herself too thin across entertainment ventures instead of focusing solely on hoops. The debate intensified after her mysterious four-game absence from the Sky in November 2025.

“I hope Angel Reese don’t forget she’s a hooper first fr… I wanna see her improve,” one fan posted on social media. Others defended her right to build multiple revenue streams during the WNBA offseason. “Angel gets what Angel wants.. she was jus bragging how she enjoyed this show now she is on it! Baddddieeee,” a supporter said.

Reese addressed similar criticism on her podcast last year. She fired back at people questioning her commitment to basketball while pursuing other interests.

“I’m not sorry for being multifaceted,” she said during one episode. The numbers tell a different story about her dedication to basketball.

Reese averaged 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game in the 2025 WNBA season. She led the league in total rebounds with 223 and offensive rebounds with 93. Her 31.6 minutes per game showed she remained a key player for Chicago.

Reese shot 45.8% from the field and grabbed 1.5 steals per game. She appeared in all regular-season games when healthy, proving her availability and commitment to the Sky. The two-time WNBA All-Star also recorded 3.7 assists per game, showing improved playmaking skills.

Reese’s casting continues her transition from college basketball star to multi-platform entertainer. The Hunting Wives Season 2 is currently filming with a 2026 premiere date expected.

Reese will report to the Chicago Sky training camp in spring 2026 for her third WNBA season.