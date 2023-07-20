ASAP Rocky Blames Leakers For Star-Studded Album’s Delays

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

ASAP Rocky’s new album ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ will feature Pharrell, Madlib, Metro Boomin, The Alchemist and more.

ASAP Rocky provided an update on his Don’t Be Dumb album. The RCA Records artist promised he’s in “album mode” after dropping a new single.

Leaks forced ASAP Rocky to delay the project. He intended to finish the album in 2022, but leakers disrupted his plans.

“They gotta stop leaking it!” he told Complex. “These dummies got to stop leaking s###. Every time, we have to go back to the drawing board, but right now I think it’s in a place where we tightened it up and we really can’t make or break anything right now … It’s time to start rolling out the project. This is just a single for the project. This is really happening.”

ASAP Rocky hasn’t released a studio album since 2018’s Testing. He dropped a Pharrell-produced single titled “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)” on Wednesday (July 19).

Don’t Be Dumb’s production lineup includes Pharrell, Madlib, Metro Boomin, The Alchemist, Hitkidd, Mike Dean and Tyler, The Creator. The album’s release date has not been announced.

ASAP Rocky’s upcoming album will be his first project since he became a father. His girlfriend Rihanna gave birth to their baby boy RZA in 2022. The couple is expecting their second child this year.