A$AP Rocky Calls Rihanna His “Spouse” At Gotham Awards

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky described Rihanna’s support as essential to his growth as an actor while celebrating his Gotham Awards nomination.

A$AP Rocky credited Rihanna’s unwavering encouragement and presence during his Gotham Awards nomination, calling her his “spouse” while labeling her support a driving force behind his latest career leap from Hip-Hop to Hollywood.

The Harlem-born rapper was nominated for Breakthrough Performer at the 2025 Gotham Awards for his role in Spike Lee’s film Highest 2 Lowest. Speaking to People at Cipriani Wall Street on December 1, Rocky didn’t hold back when asked about the importance of Rihanna’s backing.

“Family support is just… spousal support, everything,” he said. “It just means a lot. It goes a long way.”

The 37-year-old artist’s recognition marks a pivotal shift in his career, signaling his emergence as a serious actor.

His collaboration with Spike Lee has earned praise from industry insiders, many of whom have pointed to Rocky’s natural charisma and dedication on set.

The couple, who have three children, RZA Athelston, Riot Rose and infant daughter Rocki Irish, have remained relatively quiet about the specifics of their relationship.

However, Rocky recently referred to himself as a “loving husband” in an interview with The Perfect Magazine. While the public continues to speculate about their marital status, the couple’s united front at major events like the Gotham Awards speaks volumes.