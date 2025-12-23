Aubrey O’Day Says Trump Would Pardon Diddy When It Comes Down To It

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Aubrey O’Day thinks Trump will pardon Diddy if it helps his political power base during the midterm elections.

Former Danity Kane member Aubrey O’Day shared her thoughts on whether President Trump might pardon Diddy during a recent CBS Mornings interview.

O’Day said she doesn’t think Trump would pardon the music mogul unless it served his political interests.

“I think the only reason, in my opinion, that the president would pardon ‘Diddy’ is if it worked well for him in midterms, in regards to gathering a certain voting base,” O’Day said. “The moves are always strategic, and the moves right now are about midterms.”

O’Day made these comments while discussing her experience with Diddy and allegations detailed in Netflix’s documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning. The documentary features O’Day reading from a witness affidavit that describes an alleged sexual assault involving her and Diddy.

Trump has made several public statements about Diddy and potential pardons.

In October, Trump told reporters that Diddy had asked him for a pardon following his conviction. “A lot of people have asked me for pardons,” Trump said in the Oval Office. “I call him Puff Daddy, [he] has asked me for a pardon.”

Trump also said he would “look at the facts” when asked about potentially pardoning the disgraced mogul. However, Trump noted that Diddy’s past critical comments about him made pardoning “more difficult.”

Reports from inside Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution suggest he has been telling fellow inmates that Trump will help him get out of prison. Sources say Diddy has been “bragging” about the possibility of a presidential pardon.

Marc Agnifilo, Diddy’s lead attorney, told CBS Mornings in August that he hasn’t had conversations about a possible pardon. “I have not spoken to the president. I have not spoken to anybody who speaks to the president about Sean Combs. I have not,” Agnifilo said.

A senior White House official called reports about a potential pardon “speculation” and told CBS News that any decisions on pardons would come directly from President Trump.

O’Day worked closely with Diddy when he founded Danity Kane on his reality show Making the Band in 2005. Diddy disbanded the group in 2009.

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month sentence at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey. He was convicted in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The 55-year-old music mogul was sentenced in October after a two-month trial.

Diddy is housed in the facility’s Residential Drug Abuse Program unit and has been assigned to work in the prison chapel and laundry. His sentence was recently extended by one month after he was reportedly caught with liquor.

According to online prison records, Diddy is expected to be released in May 2028.