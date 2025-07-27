Azealia Banks Comments On Donald Trump’s Love For Extremely Young Girls, Backlash Is Swift

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Azealia Banks shocked the internet after defending Donald Trump’s past comments about underage girls and brushing off the Epstein scandal.

Azealia Banks jumped into the deep end on social media after defending Donald Trump over his old and creepy comments about underage girls, and people are calling her out hard for it.

The rapper, known for saying whatever’s on her mind no matter how outlandish, posted a string of tweets that had folks doing double takes.

The chaos began as an old 2006 Howard Stern interview with Donald Trump started circulating again.

In the clip, Trump joked about having “no age” limit when it comes to women, but then quickly added he didn’t wanna be “Congressman Foley with, you know, 12-year-olds.”

Ok in Donald Trumps defense – f###### 14 year old girls was really only made a social taboo in the 1990’s .



My grandmother was born in 1927 and had her first child when she was 12.



Teenage pregnancy only become frowned upon with the rise of Jerry Springer and I also can be… — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) July 26, 2025

That was a reference to former Rep. Mark Foley, who got caught up in a scandal involving minors.

Critics dragged Trump for the weird joke, calling it “perverse” and “disturbing”—especially with his name still floating around in Epstein convos.

She basically said it wasn’t a big deal if Trump messed with a 15-year-old back in the day, brushing it off as a “sign of the times.”

“I’m honestly not surprised or mad at Trump for getting some 15-year-old p***y because those were the times,” Banks wrote.

She kept going, saying back in the ’80s and early ’90s, grown men hooking up with teenage girls was “normal” and that people didn’t really start tripping over it until the late ’90s.

She even brought up her own childhood, claiming she was “old enough to choose” to sleep with older guys at 15.

Then, she took things even further off the rails.

In another tweet, she said, “FORGET ABOUT THE EPSTEIN FILES WHO CARES.”

That comment alone had people furious, especially with all the ongoing public interest in Trump’s connection to the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case and the calls for transparency on who was involved.

Banks later clarified her comments, saying she was just being realistic and in no way supports the abuse of minors.

“For the record… I never said it was still OKAY for grown men to be f###### young girls. I said LETS BE REALISTIC and put things in PERSPECTIVE,” Azealia Banks said.

For the record… I never said it was still OKAY for grown men to be f###### young girls. I said LETS BE REALISTIC and put things in PERSPECTIVE.



F###### dry bootyhole gays be shoving everything in the world up their a#### and always trying to clutch their pearls and cast… — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) July 27, 2025

This should be sufficient to end what's left of your career.@TMZ — Johnny Loveless 🤘🏈 🐶 🇺🇸 (@JohnnyLoveless) July 27, 2025

Why would you publicly endorse pedophilia? pic.twitter.com/9Gm1PYUTLA — Aaron Meyers (@AaronMeyers) July 27, 2025