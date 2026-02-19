Bad Bunny Lands Major Film Role As MAGA’s Fake Super Bowl Outrage Backfires

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bad Bunny secured his first starring film role in the historical epic “Porto Rico” after MAGA’s fake Super Bowl outrage backfired spectacularly.

Bad Bunny just proved that MAGA outrage is the best career boost money can’t buy.

The Puerto Rican superstar landed his first starring film role in Porto Rico just days after the FCC cleared him of fake Super Bowl controversy.

According to Deadline, the historical epic pairs Bad Bunny with Viggo Mortensen, Edward Norton and Javier Bardem. Rapper Residente is directing the film about Puerto Rican revolutionary José Maldonado Román.

“I have dreamed of making a film about my country since I was a child. Puerto Rico’s true history has always been surrounded by controversy,” Residente said. “This film is a reaffirmation of who we are — told with the intensity and honesty that our history deserves.”

Alejandro G. Iñárritu executive produces the Live Nation Studios project.

MAGA’s fake outrage machine worked overtime after Bad Bunny’s February 8 Super Bowl halftime show. Rep. Randy Fine demanded FCC investigations and wrote “Lock them up” on social media.

Rep. Mark Alford called the performance “very disturbing” on Newsmax.

Here’s the kicker: The lyrics they were mad about were never performed. Glenn Beck read verses from a different Puerto Rican rapper named Ñengo Flow on his show.

The FCC found zero violations because Bad Bunny cleaned up his lyrics for the live broadcast.

Trump attacked the 128.2 million viewer performance as “an affront to the Greatness of America.” The president claimed he never heard of Bad Bunny despite the artist’s decade-long criticism of his policies.

Bad Bunny’s Porto Rico role comes as Hollywood embraces Latin stories for global audiences. The film explores Puerto Rico’s colonial history through Román, a 19th-century revolutionary also known as Águila Blanca.

Residente’s 1868 Studios will produce the film through a joint venture with Sony Music Latin-Iberia. The company develops culturally driven content that elevates Latin stories worldwide.

The film remains in development with no official release date announced by the production team.