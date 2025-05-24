Beastie Boys Settle Lawsuit With Chili’s

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Beastie Boys resolved their lawsuit with Chili’s after accusing the restaurant of using “Sabotage” in a social ad without permission or a license.

According to court documents, the Hip-Hop pioneers and Universal Music Group reached confidential settlements with Chili’s parent company, Brinker International, following a mediation session held two weeks prior.

Details of the agreements remain sealed.

The lawsuits, filed in 2024, alleged that Chili’s ran ads on TikTok, Instagram and other platforms using copyrighted music without securing the necessary synchronization licenses.

The Beastie Boys specifically claimed that Brinker lifted both the sound and style of their “Sabotage” video for a Chili’s promo that featured three men in retro wigs staging a mock heist of food ingredients—an unmistakable nod to the group’s iconic video featuring Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz, Michael “Mike D” Diamond and the late Adam “MCA” Yauch.

UMG also accused Chili’s of using unlicensed tracks from several of its top-charting artists, including Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Snoop Dogg, Lana Del Rey, Luke Bryan, Travis Scott and The Weeknd.

The legal filings did not disclose how much Chili’s may have paid in the settlements or whether any formal licensing agreements were established moving forward.