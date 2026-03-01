Bhad Bhabie Somberly Plays With Her Toddler After Sad Cancer Update

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bhad Bhabie disclosed medical updates about her blood cancer battle after visiting doctors this week.

Bhad Bhabie spent some good family time with her baby girl, Kali Love, after receiving troubling news from her medical team this week about her ongoing battle with blood cancer.

The 22-year-old rapper posted a cute video of herself on her IG stories, showing her spending time with the toddler as the two snuggled and played on the bed.

Bhad Bhabie seemed sad as the two played. The video comes after she shared a brief but powerful message on X Saturday that left supporters rallying around her with prayers and encouragement.

“Bad news from my doctor yesterday, god has the last say so not my cancer,” Bhad Bhabie wrote to her millions of followers.

The statement came without additional details about her specific diagnosis or treatment plan, but sources close to the situation confirm she continues receiving medical care for blood cancer.

The Florida native first revealed her cancer battle in November 2024 when critics questioned her noticeable weight loss after giving birth to her daughter.

She shut down speculation by explaining that cancer medication caused the physical changes people were commenting on across social media platforms.

“I’m sorry my cancer medicine made me loose weight. I’m slowly gaining it back. So stop running w the worst narratives,” she stated on Instagram Stories at the time.

The announcement prompted an outpouring of support from her dedicated fanbase, who flooded the comments with messages of hope and faith.

Bhad Bhabie rose to fame after her memorable 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil, where she coined the phrase “Cash me outside, how bout dat.”

She later transformed that viral moment into a successful rap career, becoming the youngest female rapper to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

She also hit the jackpot after launching her OnlyFans account in 2021, which has since raked in over $75 million.

The young mother has been balancing her health challenges, raising her infant daughter, and maintaining her music career.

While Bhad Bhabie has been under consistent medical supervision since her diagnosis, the specific type and stage of her blood cancer have not been publicly disclosed, respecting her privacy during treatment.