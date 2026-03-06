Bianca Censori Reveals Legal Power She Has Over Husband Kanye West In Testimony

Bianca Censori holds legal authority to make decisions on Kanye West’s behalf, a revelation that contradicts his previous claims.

Bianca Censori controls legal authority over her husband’s affairs in ways that reframe their entire dynamic during his ongoing lawsuit.

The architect-turned-wife testified in court on March 5 that she has power of attorney over Kanye West, allowing her to execute contracts and make decisions on his behalf.

According to Rolling Stone, she stated during proceedings: “I can sign things on his behalf.”

The case stems from a 2023 lawsuit filed by Tony Saxon, who worked on West’s $57 million Ando House project.

Saxon alleged he faced unpaid compensation and hazardous working conditions while constructing the property. Censori served as the project’s architect before becoming West’s spouse.

The trial commenced last week following intensive jury selection, with the defendant denying all allegations against him.

West has previously made controversial statements about their relationship dynamics.

On X, he wrote: “Yes, I don’t make her do nothing she doesn’t want to, but she definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval.”

This comment contradicts Censori’s courtroom revelation about her independent legal authority.

The rapper has also claimed he maintains “dominion” over his wife, a claim that conflicts with her demonstrated power-of-attorney status.

Their marriage has endured significant turbulence.

West released a track titled “BIANCA,” where he rapped about their separation, describing how she allegedly “ran away” and attempted to have him admitted to a mental facility.

In the song, he expressed confusion about her departure and his emotional state during their estrangement.

Censori’s testimony introduces a legal dimension that complicates West’s previous assertions about control.

Her power of attorney status allows her to execute financial transactions, sign documents, and make medical decisions without his explicit consent in certain situations.