BigXthaPlug Arrested Just Hours Before “I Hope Your Happy” Album Release

BigXthaPlug ran into trouble with Dallas cops the night of his album release party, getting arrested for weed and a gun during a street takeover stop.

BigXthaPlug got hit with a weed and gun charge right before his album release party—and the timing could not have been worse. The Dallas-bred rapper was pulled over Thursday night (August 21) at a street takeover event.

Cops say they stopped him for not having a front license plate, but things escalated fast. According to Arlington PD, once they ran his name—Xavier Landum—a gang database flagged him as a documented member.

Officers asked if he had a weapon, and BigX reportedly told them a gun was stashed under the armrest of his Dodge Ram TRX.

Naturally, cops searched the truck and said they found 3.4 grams of suspected marijuana and the firearm he mentioned.

That earned him a couple of misdemeanor charges—one for carrying a gun and another for possession of less than two ounces of weed.

According to WFAA, he was booked into Dallas County jail at 2:20 a.m. Friday (August 22) was literally hours before his new project, I Hope You’re Happy, dropped.

This isn’t BigX’s first legal run-in this year either. Back in February, he caught a similar charge for marijuana in Arlington, according to police records.

I Hope You’re Happy bridges country, rap, and soul into an innovative country-trap blend. The Dallas rapper, known for his gritty storytelling and genre-blurring hits, assembles an impressive lineup of country stars and songwriters, including Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Bailey Zimmerman and Thomas Rhett.

Standout singles like “All the Way” with Bailey Zimmerman have already made waves on both Hip-Hop and country charts, highlighting the album’s crossover appeal. Signature tracks such as “Box Me Up,” “Hell At Night” and the title track with Darius Rucker) showcase both BigXthaPlug’s lyrical depth and the emotional resonance of his collaborators.

But for now, he’s got bigger problems—no pun intended.