Petition Demands D4VD Removal From All Platforms After Murder Charge

D4VD faces mounting industry pressure after being charged with murder and sexual abuse of a minor, prompting streaming platforms and collaborators to take action.

D4VD faces mounting pressure from the music industry after being charged with first-degree murder and the sexual abuse of a minor.

The charges stem from the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose remains were discovered in the trunk of a Tesla registered to the artist.

Prosecutors allege he sexually abused the teenager for over a year before killing her to protect his career and silence her threats to expose the relationship.

Industry Blackout, a collective focused on reforming systemic inequities in music, launched a petition calling on streaming platforms to remove D4VD’s entire catalog from their services.

The petition has garnered 1,489 verified signatures and targets major decision-makers including California Governor Gavin Newsom.

According to the petition, the group argues that continuing to profit from an artist facing charges of this magnitude sends the wrong message about accountability in the industry.

The label response has already begun moving in that direction. Interscope Records quietly dropped D4VD last year, and Universal Music Group has been helping collaborating artists remove their tracks with him from streaming platforms.

Artists including Kali Uchis, Holly Humberstone, and others have pulled their joint projects, signaling that the industry is taking action without waiting for legal proceedings to conclude.

What makes this case particularly significant is how it exposes the gap between corporate values statements and actual business practices.

The music industry has long struggled with accountability, and this situation forces streaming platforms to decide whether they’ll continue generating revenue from an artist facing such serious allegations.

D4VD has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and the legal process will proceed, but the industry’s response suggests that waiting for a verdict isn’t the standard anymore.

The petition emphasizes that this isn’t about rushing judgment but about drawing a clear line on what the industry will tolerate.