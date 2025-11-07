Blueface Cuts Ties with Chrisean Rock & Jaidyn Alexis, Says They Are “High Off D##k & Balls”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface walked free from prison only to reject both Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock, declaring himself single after explosive baby mama drama.

Blueface walked out of prison expecting a warm homecoming, but instead found himself caught between two feuding baby mothers who turned his freedom into a public spectacle within hours of his November 3 release.

The Los Angeles rapper completed a 21-month sentence for violating probation related to a 2021 assault case, but his reunion with his children quickly devolved into chaos when Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock clashed over custody arrangements and personal boundaries.

Alexis, mother to two of Blueface’s children, erupted when Rock brought their son Chrisean Jr. to join the family gathering. The confrontation escalated when Alexis discovered Rock’s presence around her kids.

“I didn’t approve for no crackhead to be around my kids. So I hope everyone’s in the same place when I arrive. I’m on the way,” Alexis declared in an Instagram Stories video, making her feelings about Rock crystal clear.

After retrieving her children from the situation, Alexis continued her rant on camera. “I’m not no buster b**** about my kids. I don’t let anybody just play with them,” she said before asking her kids in the backseat, “Playdate over. You guys wanna go bowling?”

She added text to her video stating: “I was just tryna be a nice bm and allow them enjoy they dad his first day out but this ain’t the Brady bunch.”

The drama intensified on social media when Alexis took to X (formerly Twitter) with more pointed attacks. “if a btch will poison her own baby why tf would I want them around mine?!” she wrote, referencing past allegations against Rock.

Now, the biggest bombshell comes as Blueface himself weighed in, completely rejecting both women and declaring his independence in a series of tweets.

I got out thinking I had a

girlfriend/angela 🔒 in but I guess nothing is ever really locked in so now I’m back on the prowl for some serious both of my Bm’s left me in prison stranded for dead if I wasn’t out today they’d still be faggin off…..they will never get the chance to… — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) November 6, 2025

“I got out thinking I had a girlfriend/angela. But I guess nothing is ever really locked in so now I’m back on the prowl for some serious,” Blueface wrote, referencing his current girlfriend Angela, who apparently didn’t meet his expectations either.

The rapper then delivered devastating blows to both baby mothers, accusing them of abandoning him during his incarceration.

“Both of my Bm’s left me in prison stranded for dead. If I wasn’t out today they’d still be f*ggin off….. they will never get the chance to do that again don’t let them run you off ladies.”

In follow-up posts, Blueface revealed the depth of his resentment toward both women.

“When you do time you will never forget who left you there… if either of them think they could ever get back wit me under one roof they high off dick an balls.”

When you do time you will never forget who left you there…if either of them think they could ever get back wit me under one roof they high off dick an balls — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) November 6, 2025

However, he did acknowledge that Chrisean Rock provided more support than Alexis during his sentence.

“Chrisean looked out for me more then Jaidyn tho just to keep it all da way [100 emoji]… That’s y I half way respect her got prolly a good 7/8 months out of her an I appreciate that but Jaidyn f*gged off first week.”

The public meltdown represents a dramatic shift for the rapper, who previously maintained relationships with both women despite their ongoing conflicts.

Chriean Rock and Alexis have been locked in a bitter rivalry over Blueface’s attention for years.

Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, had been anticipating his release for months, expressing concerns about potential drama between the two women that could threaten her son’s freedom.

Those fears proved prophetic as the situation exploded within hours of his homecoming.

When I turn myself in I gave Jaidyn 90k told her to sit still she decided to do other things that’s fine tho obviously the money ran out so she said she needed some asap I called Lemi told em give 125k for the season off my relationship with the network she was posed to give me… — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) November 6, 2025

he left me w 40k , a 10k rent and 2100 car note, told me not to work and sit at home. Even tho I left his ass in dec 2023. He told me rent was cover 6month (his original time) and 4 months in he said you gonna have to start paying rent I actually only paid 4 months. No problem I… — Jaidyn Alexis (@jaidynalexxis) November 6, 2025

weekly packages up until he said to stop bc Chrisean was getting mad LMFAO pic.twitter.com/yIrOFyph8U — Jaidyn Alexis (@jaidynalexxis) November 6, 2025