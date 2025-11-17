Blueface Mocks His Own Son On Dating Show & Chrisean Rock Explodes

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface compared a woman on his dating show to his son with Chrisean Rock and she responded with a disturbing message about visiting his grave.

Blueface stirred fresh controversy during a recent episode of his “20v1” dating show by comparing a contestant’s appearance to his son with Chrisean Rock, prompting a furious and deeply personal backlash from the child’s mother.

The Los Angeles rapper dismissed a woman on the show with a blunt swipe. “I’m going to swipe left, you kind of look like my son,” he said. “They gonna know what I’m talking about.”

The offhand remark didn’t sit well with Rock, who unleashed a scathing response on Instagram, accusing Blueface of disrespecting their child and wishing death upon him in a chilling rant.

“You know, I can’t wait when me and my son and I just go visit your grave one day,” she said. “That’s what you’re trying to do right now. While we’re living our lives, separate from the chaos, your b#### ass wants to kill us. You know you gon’ die first before us, right? That day’s coming…can’t wait to see that tombstone.”

Rock continued, accusing Blueface of publicly humiliating their son and reigniting online mockery.

“The whole world clowning my kid, right?” she said. “But you know who started it, who broke the ice with that? You. His father, bro. And you’re still at it. You’re at a 20v1 talking about your precious baby. Who let you out of jail? For real, who let you out? You’re not safe out here playing like that, yo. Over my dead body, yo. You ain’t safe out here.”

The tension between the two has been simmering since Blueface’s release from jail. In addition to warring with Chrisean Rock, he has been feuding with Jaidyn Alexis, the mother of his other two children.