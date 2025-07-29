Blueface’s Mom Defends Rapper Against Chrisean Rock’s Abuse Allegations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface’s mom called out Chrisean Rock on Instagram for accusing the rapper of abuse while he remains in jail and unable to defend himself.

Karlissa Saffold slammed Chrisean Rock on Instagram Monday (July 28) over allegations that Blueface assaulted Rock while she was pregnant, accusing the reality star of “dogging my son” while he’s locked up.

“He just sitting there, just doing the time like it was his problem and his fault. Ain’t complaining. And here we go trying to put some more stuff on him,” Saffold said in a video posted to her Instagram Stories, defending her son amid resurfaced claims of domestic violence.

Rock, who shares a son with the rapper, recently repeated accusations during an interview that Blueface physically attacked her while she was pregnant.

She previously described a disturbing moment from a trip to Las Vegas, saying, “I was in the corner of the bed. He was beating my body. And then he like, ‘If you move, your stomach gonna bleed. I’m gonna kill this baby. You’re gonna be bleeding for a month on a schoolyard crip.’ This is all when I was seven months, six months pregnant.”

She also alleged that Blueface hit her with a car during the same pregnancy.

Saffold, however, pushed back hard on those claims, flipping the narrative and suggesting Rock was the aggressor in their volatile relationship. “Every time we have seen you and John fight, do you not give him that right, left, right, left, real quick?” she stated. “Every time. His PTSD is not set up to walk away from nobody. Just right, left, right, left. Some in these streets got PTSD. You can’t just right, left, right, left, and then they just going to walk off.”

Blueface’s Mom Slams Chrisean Rock Over Pregnancy Antics

She also criticized Rock’s behavior during her pregnancy, implying that she ignored both family advice and medical guidance.

“[Blueface] already got two kids and they came out perfectly fine,” she said. “No issues at all.”

Rock first went public with the abuse allegations in June 2025, saying she was traumatized by the experience and feared for her life and her unborn child’s safety.

Blueface is currently incarcerated and has not responded publicly to the renewed allegations.