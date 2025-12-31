Blueface Puts $1.25M Mansion Up For Sale Amid Mounting Legal Debts & Soulja Boy Celebrates

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Blueface lists his Santa Clarita mansion for $1.25M as mounting legal debts from defamation and shooting lawsuits pile up.

Blueface dropped his Santa Clarita mansion on the market for $1.25 million this week, and the timing suggests the rapper might be scrambling to cover some serious financial obligations that have piled up during his recent legal troubles.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles-area rapper listed his 4,303-square-foot home just weeks after his release from jail in November, following 21 months on probation for violating probation. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom property in the Santa Clarita Valley has been the backdrop for numerous viral moments and livestreams since it was built in 2018.

But behind the blue-themed luxury amenities, including a two-car garage, media room, indoor fireplace and outdoor fire pit, lies a mountain of debt that could explain why Blueface is suddenly looking to cash out on his most valuable asset.

The rapper currently owes more than $131,000 to Jackilyn Martinez, the mother of Soulja Boy’s child, after losing a defamation lawsuit while he was locked up.

A judge ruled that Blueface’s public comments about Martinez crossed the line into defamation, and the debt has been growing with interest and legal fees. Court records show his music royalties from ASCAP and BMI are now being seized to satisfy the judgment.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Blueface faces a massive $13 million lawsuit over a 2022 shooting outside the Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club in Las Vegas.

A Nevada judge ordered him to pay the strip club owner $13 million to cover lost revenues and lease payments after the venue was forced to shut down following the incident. Recent court filings indicate he now owes an additional $1.3 million in interest on the original judgment.

The mansion sale comes at a time when Blueface appears to be feeling the financial pressure. With over $14 million in combined legal judgments hanging over his head, the $1.25 million asking price for his mansion would barely make a dent in what he owes.

But for a rapper who just got out of prison and is facing royalty seizures, every dollar counts when trying to stay afloat financially.