Boosie Badazz Says Rappers Shouldn’t Profit From Music After Snitching 

Boosie Badazz suggested rappers who snitch should start boasting about being “a rat” in their music while wearing a rat costume.

Boosie Badazz is sharing his opinions about rappers who snitch and go on to make money from “glorifying” a lifestyle they’re not a part of.

The “Wipe Me Down” chart-topper isn’t shy about addressing the topic of rappers allegedly cooperating with authorities, regularly offering his thoughts on various artists.

In a recent interview with DJ Whoo Kidd, Boosie said rappers who violate street code are “misleading” listeners by bragging about activities they’re not involved with.

“Once you accept this code, it’s over,” he began before explaining artists who rap about street life are “guiding” listeners who pay attention to their lyrics.

“We guide them. You can’t get rich off all this guiding,” Boosie added, suggesting it’s “time to pay’ for “misleading” fans.

However, Boosie Badazz has a solution, recommending that artists who snitch glorify their “rat” status by making music about telling while dressed in a rodent costume.

“Ain’t none of these people snitching going on a record on saying ‘I’m a rat,’ he stated. “No, you’re saying you’re solid. You’re getting rich off glorifying our lifestyle. See if you can get rich saying you’re a rat then.”

Boosie continued, “I don’t think they should be capitalizing off music after they do that. ‘Cause you’re saying in your raps not to be that. You’re teaching so many people who listen to us, to be solid. So when you break that code, why should you still get saluted for it?”