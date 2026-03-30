Boosie Goes Off On Airport Employee For Claiming His Ring Was Weapon

Boosie Badazz went nuclear after Minneapolis airport staff claims his ring is a weapon during alleged racial profiling incident.

Boosie walked through Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport and ran straight into a racial profiling nightmare that had him seeing red.

The Baton Rouge legend didn’t hold back when airport staff allegedly flagged his jewelry as a security threat, claiming his ring was a weapon.

Boosie took to social media and let the world know exactly what went down, and his anger was completely justified.

The rapper detailed his encounter with an airport employee he called out for pure jealousy and racism.

According to Boosie, the staff member got envious watching him rock his ice and decided to make it a problem.

He said the employee told him his ring couldn’t fly with him, calling it a weapon.

When he pushed back, she escalated to her supervisor, who apparently backed up the same ridiculous claim.

Boosie went off on social media with his response, comparing the employee to specific characters and making it clear he wasn’t having it.

He called out the entire Minneapolis airport for harboring what he described as racist staff members.

The whole situation screamed of someone threatened by his shine and using their position to bring him down.

Boosie’s frustration came from the fact that this wasn’t just about a ring. It was about being targeted because of who he is and how he looks.

The rapper has dealt with this kind of treatment before, and he’s spoken out about similar incidents in the past.

Videos of the incident circulated online, showing Boosie continuing his rant while walking through the airport.

His message was clear: Minneapolis airport staff had some serious issues with racial bias. Whether it was jealousy over his jewelry or something deeper, Boosie made sure everyone knew he wouldn’t be returning to the Twin Cities anytime soon.