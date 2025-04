Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz defended his wild viral meet and greets, insisting they’re meant to be “lit” because he’s an entertainer, not a politician.

Boosie Badazz has defended his headline-grabbing meet and greets after footage from the wild fan encounters went viral.

Boosie, who performed Saturday (April 260, at Oakland Arena for the Millennium Tour’s penultimate stop, made waves after footage from his Gold and Platinum Meet & Greet packages surfaced online.

The clips showed the rapper getting up close and personal with attendees — including one moment where a fan bent over in front of him and another where he stuck his tongue out for the camera while gripping the fan’s neck.

On Sunday, Boosie addressed the chatter by posting a photo from the event on his Instagram Stories with the caption, “My Meet N Greets Be Lit OMG.”

He later doubled down on his approach with a post on X (Twitter).

“IM A ENTERTAINER. MY ‘MEAT N GREETS’ SUPPOSED TO BE LIT,” Boosie insisted. “IM BOOSIE BADAZZ. ANYTHING ELSE IS UNCIVILIZED.”

While the internet debated Boosie’s wild meet-and-greet antics, the rapper had even more personal news to celebrate.

On April 22, Boosie announced he and longtime girlfriend Rajel Nelson welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sevyn.

An emotional Boosie shared the announcement on social media, breaking down in tears. “I’m a daddy again, man,” he told followers. “My daughter’s so beautiful. I can’t stop crying. Man, my daughter here.”

Sevyn is Boosie’s ninth child overall, joining his eight other children from previous relationships.

But the rapper made it clear he’s not done expanding his family tree. In a video posted last week, Boosie told his mother, “You see how beautiful that damn baby is. I’m going right back in, momma.”

He even called out two of pop culture’s most prolific dads, saying, “Elon Musk, Nick Cannon, I’m on y’all ass. I’m going right back in that oven.”