British Company Offers To Remove Kanye West Tattoos

A London tattoo studio is offering people free laser tattoo removal treatment to help people forget they were once fans of rap star Ye. Read more!

While Kanye West still has millions of fans, there are some people who are burning their Yeezys, deleting their “College Drop Out” downloads, and regretting they got his name tattooed on their bodies.

Now, a London tattoo studio is signing up to help people get rid of the reminders that they were, at one time, Ye devotees.

According to a tweet sent out by NAAMA Studios, a tattoo removal company, they are offering to remove any tattoos connected to the artist for free.

“Yeezy come, yeezy go,” NAAMA Studios tweeted. “Got a #kanyewest tattoo? Tag us.”

A photo tweeted out by the company is of a man’s arm with the tattoo that says “Bye.” The artist darkens the “y” and “e” to indicate Kanye’s new official name, Ye.

“We’ll remove your Kanye tattoos for free,” the studio offered.

The tattoo won’t take up a lot of your money but will take up a lot of your time. A full tattoo removal, according to the website, can be done in as little as 2 to 3 weeks, or 10 to 15 sessions. The studio uses a low-energy laser for each procedure.

The comments show, people are already asking to get their ink changed.

The backlash comes after the producer-turned-rapper-turned-designer made antisemitic and anti-Black comments.

He also continues to celebrate Donald Trump and his daughter and looking to run for president in the next presidential election. But before then, he is currently, as reported by AllHipHop.com, trying to figure out his finances so that he can fix up his $57 million beach house.