Bun B’s Wife Queenie Celebrates Beating Stage 2 Breast Cancer

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Bun B’s wife Queenie Freeman rang the survivor bell at Houston Methodist after beating stage 2 breast cancer with chemo and radiation.

Houston Hip-Hop legend Bun B watched his wife Queenie Freeman ring the survivor bell at Houston Methodist Sugar Land to celebrate beating stage 2 breast cancer after eight months of treatment.

Queenie was diagnosed last June during her yearly checkup. Doctors found stage 2 breast cancer. She started chemotherapy right away.

“Last June my wife Queenie went in for her yearly checkup and was told she had stage 2 breast cancer,” Bun B wrote on Instagram. “We followed our PCP’s advice and stayed within the Houston Methodist system.”

The UGK rapper shared a video of the bell ceremony on social media. Queenie wore pink and smiled as family surrounded her. Medical staff cheered when she rang the bell.

Bun B held her close during the emotional moment. He looked proud and grateful. The room erupted in celebration.

“We are beyond grateful and blessed. Queenie is a warrior,” he captioned the post.

Queenie went through five months of chemotherapy first. Then she had surgery last month. The treatment plan worked exactly as doctors hoped.

The couple has been married since 2003. They’ve faced many challenges together for over 20 years. This was their biggest test yet.

Bun B balanced touring and business ventures while caring for Queenie. He spoke about how the experience tested his faith. It also made their bond stronger.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DU3xp9CAbPv/?utm\_source=ig\_web\_copy\_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

“She’s been my best friend, wife, partner, lover, business partner, and more,” Bun B wrote. “But today she’s officially a cancer survivor.”

Stage 2 breast cancer has a 93% five-year survival rate according to the American Cancer Society. Early detection makes a huge difference in outcomes.

Queenie found the cancer during routine screening. This shows why regular checkups matter so much. Black women face higher rates of late-stage diagnosis.

The CDC reports Black women are 30% more likely to get diagnosed at later stages. Access and systemic barriers cause delays in care. Queenie’s story highlights the importance of quality healthcare.

Bun B thanked all the doctors and medical staff who helped Queenie. He praised Houston Methodist’s cancer care team. The rapper emphasized how grateful they feel.

Bun B helped shape Southern Hip-Hop with UGK. He and the late Pimp C created classics like International Players Anthem. But his loyalty to family always came first.

Queenie ringing that bell represented more than finishing treatment. It showed resilience, love, and the power of early detection. It reminded everyone that support matters during tough times.