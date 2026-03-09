Candace Owens Sparked MAGA Civil War Over Iran Conflict

Candace Owens called on American military personnel to resign from service, accusing President Trump of betraying the nation.

Candace Owens broke ranks with the Trump administration over military involvement in Iran, calling on active service members to leave their posts.

The conservative commentator posted a viral message on X accusing the president of abandoning his campaign promises to avoid foreign conflicts.

Owens released a statement that reached over 1.2 million views. She wrote, “If you are a US soldier, resign today. Trump has betrayed America. He lied to us about not starting wars, and now we’re in one with Iran. This is not what we voted for.”

Her words reflected growing frustration within certain segments of the MAGA movement over the administration’s military escalation.

The controversy stems from the February 28 strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Owens contends the operation serves Israeli interests rather than American security.

In a follow-up video, she escalated her rhetoric, stating, “Do not join or remain in the United States Military. Trump has betrayed America and expects you to die for Israel. There is no honor in being led by dishonorable men to your death.”

The backlash came swiftly from Trump allies.

Laura Loomer accused Owens of attempting to weaken the military from within, writing, “She wants our nation to be susceptible to attacks from adversaries. She has never made any real sacrifices for America.”

Yet Owens found support among anti-war conservatives who believe the administration abandoned its isolationist platform.

On March 9, 2026, Iran’s Assembly of Experts announced that Mojtaba Khamenei, the 56-year-old son of the slain leader, would serve as the new Supreme Leader.