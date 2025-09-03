Cardi B Explodes On Reporter Over Offset & Stefon Diggs Paternity Question

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B lashed out at a reporter outside a Los Angeles courthouse after being asked if Offset or Stefon Diggs fathered her rumored baby.

Cardi B lost her temper outside a Los Angeles courthouse on Tuesday (September 2) after a reporter pressed her with a personal question about whether Offset or Stefon Diggs fathered her rumored unborn child.

The Grammy-winning rapper had just exited the courtroom after winning a civil assault case when a reporter asked, “Do you foresee any paternity issues with Stefon Diggs?”

The question followed a reference to Offset “publicly bragging about getting you pregnant for the fourth time.”

Cardi was enraged. She snatched a pen from a fan and hurled it at the reporter, shouting, “Stop disrespecting me. Don’t disrespect me.”

Security quickly stepped in as she stormed off toward her vehicle.

Before leaving, she turned back to confront the reporter again: “Do you see women asking those types of questions to me? Why do you feel, as a man, you get to ask me those type of questions? Act like you have some manners. Your momma taught you, respect women.”

Once inside her SUV, Cardi addressed the rest of the press: “Y’all are not going to see me after that, and you can thank him,” she said. “I’m not playing around. I was very nice I was very kind … Nobody’s going to get that no more.”

Cardi had already addressed the rumors directly during an Instagram Live in August, shutting down a viewer who asked if she was pregnant. “No, you stupid b####,” she said. “I’m just out of breath ’cause I have asthma… Stop being funny in this b#### before you get blocked, b####. That’s a stupid comment; don’t put that on me.”

However, she later teased with a tweet: “But AM I?…” with an eyebrow-raising GIF, fueling further speculation.

The Bronx-born rapper filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024, shortly after announcing her third pregnancy.

Her relationship with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs became public in early 2025.