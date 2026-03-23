Cardi B Introduces “FOMSI” Concept In New Campaign With Yahoo Mail

Cardi B partners with Yahoo Mail to introduce Planner, an AI-powered feature designed to organize emails and eliminate inbox anxiety.

Cardi B just became the face of Yahoo Mail’s latest push to solve a problem that’s been plaguing inboxes everywhere.

The company is rolling out Planner, an AI-powered feature designed to turn your cluttered email into an actual productivity hub, and they tapped the Grammy winner to show how it works.

The campaign introduces FOMSI, which stands for Fear of Missing Something Important, and honestly, that’s a feeling most people can relate to.

Cardi herself confirmed the feature actually works for her busy schedule.

“FOMSI is real. Between my tour schedule and my personal life, I most definitely have the fear of missing something important,” she said. “Thankfully, Planner in Yahoo Mail makes it easy for me, so I don’t have to rely on my memory alone.”

The new Planner feature uses artificial intelligence to scan your emails and pull out all the life-admin stuff that usually gets buried.

Whether it’s a doctor’s appointment, a bill payment deadline, or a reminder to grab cupcakes for someone’s birthday party, the tool automatically extracts those details and adds them to an integrated calendar and to-do list.

Instead of hunting through dozens of email threads to find important dates, everything gets organized in one place so you can actually stay on top of what matters.

In the campaign spot, Cardi’s shown in her green room, completely overwhelmed by notifications and Post-it notes scattered everywhere.

Her longtime manager, creative director and Delaware native Patience Foster steps in and introduces her to Planner, which helps Cardi remember what she actually needed to do.

The whole thing’s pretty relatable because even someone as successful as Cardi B deals with inbox anxiety.

The 45-second commercial was created with Conscious Minds and directed by Maya Table, and it’s running across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Kyle Miller, the General Manager of Yahoo Mail, said the company’s been thinking about this for a while.

“For a long time, the inbox has been a passive repository for information. Yahoo Mail is changing that by moving from a searchable mail experience to an actionable one,” he explained.

The rollout started on Monday (March 23) with U.S. users getting access first through the Yahoo Mail app.