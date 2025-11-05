Cardi B Reportedly Upset After Stefon Diggs Allegedly Gets Four Women Pregnant

Cardi B’s rumored romance with Stefon Diggs hits a messy new level as reports claim the NFL star has four women pregnant at once.

Cardi B is not a happy camper right now, according to my sources! We’ve talked about this in the rumors before, but it looks like things have gone from messy to downright wild. Word on the street is that Stefon Diggs really does have four women pregnant at the same time. Yup, four – allegedly! That’s not a typo.

When this rumor first broke, you probably remember Cardi’s funny little post, the one where she pretended to talk to “the other woman.” It was all jokes and laughs back then, a little social media humor to defuse the tension. But that was when she was addressing one woman. I am hearing nobody is laughing now that he’s allegedly got a whole bench.

According to what I’m hearing, these women are all somehow connected to the New England Patriots’ star. The rumor mill is spinning, but one thing that adds fuel to the fire is that Cardi was recently spotted at a Patriots game. So at least she’s still the main chick. Still, this is wild, especially considering she’s technically still married to Offset. This feels like a reality show with too many cast members.

Now, I don’t know how anyone gets four women pregnant in 2025 without even considering a condom, but apparently people move like this. It’s like these guys crave chaos. They love the attention, the headlines and the child support checks that come after. I’m not judging, but I’m definitely confused. Hoping I am wrong!

One of my sources told me straight up, “He needs therapy really bad.” I didn’t dig too deep on what exactly that meant, because most people need therapy.

And as for Cardi—she’s reportedly not taking this one lightly. The jokes are gone, but she’s playing up to the cameras when they are on. Behind the scenes, she may be genuinely upset. You can’t really blame her either, if this is true. She’s out here trying to level up…but there may be others doing the same.

Based on the vids, Cardi seems ok, but social media is never a good indicator of what’s really going on.