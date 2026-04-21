Michael Jordan Kisses Denny Hamlin Then Grabs His Throat In Latest Weird Celebration Going Viral

Michael Jordan grabbed his co-owner’s neck in celebration after Tyler Reddick’s fifth win of the 2026 NASCAR season at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, and the NBA star is going viral for his antics again.

The moment between Jordan and Denny Hamlin blew up instantly, with fans questioning the intensity of the gesture and Hamlin’s visibly unimpressed reaction fueling online confusion.

Reddick came charging down the backstretch on the final lap and pulled alongside Kyle Larson as they headed into the final corners.

The No. 45 edged ahead as the checkered flag flew, and Jordan was pumping his fist in the pits.

When Hamlin climbed out of his car, looking frustrated after finishing fourth, Jordan rushed over and wrapped his hand around Hamlin’s throat in a choking pose before kissing him on the head.

Hamlin’s face told the whole story. He looked stony-faced and completely unimpressed with his partner’s celebration style.

Social media erupted with questions about what just happened.

michael jordan been violating n##### — RoadRunnaRichie🛣💰🖤 (@1YungRichieRich) April 20, 2026

Jordan explained his mindset after the race, saying, “I mean. Look, I am racing against Denny. So, I really wanted to beat him. Because I know we’re going to talk a lot of trash a little bit later, but it was a good race.”

The comment showed the competitive dynamic between the two co-owners who race against each other on the track.

Jordan couldn’t hide his excitement about Reddick’s performance either.

This wasn’t Jordan’s first viral moment this season.

Back in February at the Daytona 500, he was caught on camera patting the butt of Reddick’s six-year-old son, Beau, in a way that sparked online debate.

Some viewers questioned his actions, while others defended him, suggesting he was trying to remove ice that had fallen into the child’s clothing during the wild celebrations.

Reddick addressed the situation on Stephen A. Smith’s Sirius XM radio show, saying, “From my perspective, I’ve gotten to know Michael and his family very well over the years I’ve been here with 23XI, and I don’t see what other people see when it comes to this. For me, it’s a huge moment; this is the biggest moment of my career.”