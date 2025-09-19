Stefon Diggs In Baby Drama With Another Woman, One Day After Cardi B Announces She’s Pregnant

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Stefon Diggs is caught between baby joy with Cardi B and baby drama with Lord Gisselle as a paternity case simmers in Los Angeles.

Stefon Diggs might be prepping for baby duty with Cardi B, but he’s also caught up in some serious baby mama drama in L.A. with another woman claiming he’s the dad of her infant daughter.

The New England Patriots wideout is juggling two baby headlines at once. Cardi dropped her pregnancy news on Wednesday (September 17), and now court docs show Diggs is in a paternity fight with model Aileen Lopera, aka Lord Gisselle.

Lopera filed papers in Los Angeles County back in December saying Diggs fathered her daughter, who was born in April. The kid’s now a few months old and she’s looking for him to step up.

Diggs clapped back in July, saying he’s “not certain” the baby’s his and asked the court for a DNA test to find out. A judge signed off on it on July 17, ordering both of them to get tested.

But so far, no word on whether those results are in, or what they say.

Lopera’s attorney, Tamar Arminak, told The U.S. Sun, “My client looks forward to the day Mr. Diggs acknowledges and provides for his infant daughter in Los Angeles.”

Diggs’ lawyer, Tullo Mumtaz, didn’t say a word when asked about it Thursday.

All this is popping off right as Cardi B went public with her pregnancy, confirming she’s expecting her first child with Diggs. He even posted he’s hoping for a boy.

Diggs, 31, already has an 8-year-old daughter named Nova from a previous relationship.

The Maryland-born athlete has been in the NFL for a decade, starting with the Minnesota Vikings before racking up yards and Pro Bowls with the Buffalo Bills.

After a quick stop with the Texans in 2024, Diggs locked in a three-year, $69 million deal with the Patriots in 2025.

As for the paternity case, it’s still open in L.A., and nobody has said if the DNA test has been done or not.

Cardi and Diggs went public earlier this year. She was previously married to Offset and has three kids with him.