D4vd Pleads Not Guilty To Murder Charges As Lawyer Makes Bold Claim To Judge

D4vd pleads not guilty to murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez in Los Angeles court Monday.

D4vd walked into a Los Angeles courtroom Monday and entered a not guilty plea to first-degree murder in the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

The 21-year-old singer, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, faced the judge with his attorney, Blair Berk, by his side.

D4vd also pleaded not guilty to sexual abuse of a child under 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office added special circumstance allegations that include murder of a witness, murder for financial gain, and lying in wait.

Rivas had been reported missing by her family in 2024, and prosecutors revealed she was a witness in a separate investigation into D4vd for lewd and lascivious sexual acts with a minor.

Her dismembered and decomposing body was discovered in September inside the trunk of D4vd’s Tesla, seven months before charges were formally filed against him.

Berk made a bold statement during the hearing, telling the court that “the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez.”

She requested a preliminary evidentiary hearing as soon as possible, and lead prosecutor Beth Silverman welcomed the opportunity to present evidence.

The judge ordered D4vd held without bail, meaning he’ll remain in custody throughout the proceedings.

If convicted on all charges, D4vd faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, and the death penalty remains on the table as prosecutors continue evaluating whether to pursue capital punishment.

Internet sleuths had connected various dots during the investigation, including photos of D4vd in Lake Elsinore, California, near where Rivas lived before her disappearance, and matching “Shhh…” tattoos that both D4vd and Rivas appeared to have.

DA Nathan Hochman will make a final decision on capital punishment at a later date.