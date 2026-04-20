Michael Jackson Biopic Already Has Sequel Rumors

The Michael Jackson biopic is already stirring debate, and talk of a second film is raising the stakes even higher.

Michael Jackson is about to take center stage again – this week! Nostalgia is not just the driving factor, not with MJ.

The upcoming biopic has barely hit theaters, but the reviews are already crazy. Our sources are raving over the movie and it sounds like a classic, even without Janet. The life of Michael Jackson is not just a timeline, it is a universe.

So when word leaked that the story might not be confined to a single film, it made a lot of sense. Now we are hearing that Jaafar Jackson himself has confirmed another movie is in early development. If true, that changes everything.

Think about it. You cannot properly explore the Jackson 5 era, the meteoric solo rise, the controversies and the pop dominance all in two hours.

A multi-film approach might be the only way to do it justice. Hollywood has done it before with other stories. That is legacy.

Now let us address the other rumor floating around.

There was talk that Janet Jackson had issues with her nephew stepping into the role. From what is being re-stated now, is that tension might have been overstated or flat-out wrong. Janet reportedly gave her blessing. I still think they have issues with Jermaine Jackson, but they are cleaning the mess on Aisle 3 fast. She apparently had direct communication with Jaafar. If true, that is a strong co-sign that quiets a lot of noise. And yet she did not give the OK to be represented in the film. Maybe she wants to be in the sequel.

That does not mean everything in the Jackson family is harmonious. Jermaine Jackson and Randy Jackson have had their well-documented issues over the years. Family dynamics here are DEEP. Read the link above for the full, complicated story.

At the end of the day, the movie is good and the drama pushes more conversation. The filmmakers appeared to navigate the smoke while honoring the King of Pop. If a second film is truly on the way, they may finally have the space to try with Janet and other sub-stories.