Dave Chappelle Wants This Legend For “Chappelle Show” Reboot

Dave Chappelle urged Eddie Murphy to step into a revival of “Chappell Show” in the name of his late big brother Charlie.

Dave Chappelle Floats Eddie Murphy Cameo As ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Revival Buzz Builds At AFI Gala

Dave Chappelle has publicly floated the idea of bringing Eddie Murphy into a possible return of “Chappelle’s Show” – WOW.

The moment unfolded during remarks at the American Film Institute even that honored our comedic hero.

Chappelle addressed Murphy directly and revealed the pitch. The veteran comic restated his respect for Murphy and planted a seed that could bring back the series we all know and love. But listen to him love on his hero.

“Black people have this fear for their heroes because so many of them are persecuted or shot down,” Chappelle said.

He recalled first seeing Murphy’s Raw at 14 and recognizing its impact immediately.

“I knew somehow this was something really important in my life. Throughout my life, Eddie, man, I kept my eye on you. You were the ball I was watching. You were the hero that I worried about. Man, when you came up, it looked lonely. You was just by yourself. It was you, Michael Jackson, Rick James and Prince. All of whom are deceased and somehow you survived it,” he said.

Then came the possibility of revisiting “Chappelle’s Show,” a series that only ran for two full seasons before the boss left. Chappelle acknowledged its cultural importance.

“And I told the guy, I said, ‘If you’d asked me that a year ago, I’d have said no.’ Chappelle’s Show was a very difficult show to do, but it was one of the greatest experiences of my life. And one of the reasons that it was great was your brother, Charlie,” he said, referencing the late Charlie Murphy. As you know any of those sketches became defining moments of the show.

“I just want you to know, man, every time he mentioned you, he always said how proud he was of you,” Dave said.

And that is the rumor. But that is not the end of the story.

Chappelle described reconnecting with Murphy shortly after Murphy’s 65th birthday (WOW, he looks great).

“I didn’t know it was the day after his 65th birthday. Weather was beautiful. His grandkids were outside playing in the pool, screaming and laughing like children, just pure joy. And me and Eddie, for the first time, talked about Charlie since he passed. I hadn’t seen him or really had an occasion to speak about it. And in the midst of conversation, Eddie was the one that said, ‘Man, you should do a Chappelle’s Show movie or something like that.’ And I said, ‘Man, that’d be tough. That’s your brother.’ So Eddie, if I do it, man, do the Charlie parts and let’s fu##ing go.”

While no official reboot has been confirmed, there is a fresh, new and personal connection to this.